FDLE investigating inmate's death at Clay County jail

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the death of an inmate at the Clay County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a medical emergency involving an unresponsive inmate at around 3:24 p.m.
While deputies, fire rescue personnel and nurses tried to give treatment, the inmate ultimately died. The inmate has not been identified.
The sheriff's office did not give a cause of the inmate's death. However, the sheriff's office's preliminary investigation says the inmate's death was not related to any use of force incident.
The FDLE will be leading the investigation into the inmate's death.