FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5

The state says it’s still not choosing to be involved in the distribution process of the vaccine for children under age 5.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Governor's Office sent First Coast News a statement saying the state of Florida does not recommend the vaccine be administered to healthy children.

However, the state is maintaining that it also has "never held the position" that it would, "prohibit healthcare providers from ordering the vaccine."

At this week's press conference in Miami, Governor Ron DeSantis said that it is not the same as banning the vaccine, and people can access it if they want to.

First Coast News talked with Dr. Michael Koren, CEO at Jacksonville center for clinical research, who says the decision is up to the parents if they want their kids vaccinated or not.

“The message should be a unifying message is that the FDA has looked at the information we know its safe and effective for kids," Koren said. "The kids are protective. Kids are of course in households where they can spread it to the more vulnerable members in the households. So let's get together on this and not make this a political issue."