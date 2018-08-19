FLAGLER CO., Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office credits the community with calling in tips that eventually helped them catch three suspects last week in the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl.

It's one example that highlights the importance of sharing tips on any crime from any time because they can lead to critical discoveries for a case.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office just had their own discovery after an anonymous source came forward with crucial information.

The FCSO Dive Team recovered a gun used in an aggravated assault and aggravated battery case from earlier this summer in the Intracoastal Waterway.

The sheriff's office says the weapon is tied to an incident from June 30 when Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Town Center near the Target parking lot on State Route 100 for a shots fired call.

The suspect, Christopher Quijano, fled the scene and was later located and arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Discharge of a Firearm in Public. Quijano is currently being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for these crimes.

Last Wednesday an anonymous source took FCSO detectives along with FCSO’s Dive Team to a location on the Intracoastal Waterway where he believed the firearm had been discarded. The team, using recently purchased equipment, located the firearm within an hour. The firearm was a Ruger LC9, 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun and is currently being analyzed and compared with evidence from the initial crime scene.

“This dirtbag is still at the Green Roof Inn, and our deputies worked hard to find additional evidence to keep him there and convict him of the charges,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “I’m very proud of our dive team to be able to find evidence in the Intracoastal Waterway to make this an even better case.”

Sheriff’s Office Dive Team members perform these duties in addition to their regular assignments and volunteer for this extra duty.

© 2018 WTLV