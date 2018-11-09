The FBI and Duval County Public Schools are warning First Coast parents about social media predators, through a series of safety sessions, aimed at teaching parents to protect their children.

“It’s hard being a parent in general," said Regan Copeland, supervisor of the DCPS Parent Academy. "When you throw technology into it, that adds to the fear factor."

The first of three meetings was at Westview K-8 school Tuesday. Two more are scheduled this fall.

“With children having cell phones and access to social media apps at an early age, this is the perfect chance for parents to try to get ahead of that," Copeland said. "To educate themselves so they can better educate their children to keep them safe."

The FBI says parents should be aware and involved:

Monitor your children’s use of the Internet; keep your Internet computer in an open, common room of the house.

Tell your children why it’s so important not to disclose personal information online.

Check your children's profiles and what they post online.

Read and follow the safety tips provided on the sites.

Report inappropriate activity to the website or law enforcement immediately.

Explain to your children that once images are posted online they lose control of them and can never get them back.

Only allow your children to post photos or any type of personally identifying information on websites with your knowledge and consent.

Instruct your children to use privacy settings to restrict access to profiles so only the individuals on their contact lists are able to view their profiles.

Remind children to only add people they know in real life to their contact lists.

Encourage children to choose appropriate screen names or nicknames.

Talk to your children about creating strong passwords.

Visit social networking websites with your children, and exchange ideas about acceptable versus potentially risky websites.

Ask your children about the people they are communicating with online.

Make it a rule with your children that they can never give out personal information or meet anyone in person without your prior knowledge and consent. If you agree to a meeting between your child and someone they met online, talk to the parents/guardians of the other individual first and accompany your kids to the meeting in a public place.

Encourage your children to consider whether a message is harmful, dangerous, hurtful, or rude before posting or sending it online, and teach your children not to respond to any rude or harassing remarks or messages that make them feel scared, uncomfortable, or confused and to show you the messages instead.

Educate yourself on the websites, software, and apps that your child uses.

Don’t forget cell phones! They often have almost all the functionality of a computer.

© 2018 WTLV