Body matching Gabby Petito's description found in Wyoming

A body matching the description of Gabby Petito was found Sunday in the area of Grand Teton National Park.

MOOSE, Wyo. — A body discovered Sunday in northwestern Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, according to the FBI.

The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching around the Spread Creek dispersed camping area near Grand Teton National Park.

Full forensic identification has not been completed, but Petito's family has been notified of the discovery, according to the FBI.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Spread Creek camping area will continue to be closed to the public as the FBI and other agencies continue their investigation.

The FBI said they are continuing to seek information from anyone who used the Spread Creek camping area between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30. They are also seeking information from anyone who may have had contact with Gabby or her boyfriend, or seen their van in the area.

Tips can be shared with the FBI by emailing tips@fbi.gov or calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Denver field office at 303-629-7171. Photos and videos can be submitted at fbi.gov/petito.

If you were in the area of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, as identified in the attached map, during the timeframe of August 27-30, 2021, and saw Gabby and/or her boyfriend or their vehicle, please provide that information to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/AN6KkxEeLl — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

Petito and Brian Laundrie left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.

Her family said she has not been heard from since late August. She was reported missing Sept. 11 by her family.

Petito visited a Colorado Springs pizzeria in July, according to a Facebook post from the business.

The National Park Service and local law enforcement agencies are helping with the Wyoming investigation.

Meanwhile, dozens of law enforcement officers have started a second day of searching for Laundrie in a vast wildlife area near Florida’s Gulf Coast. His family believes he entered the area earlier this week.

Authorities consider Laundrie a person of interest in Petito's disappearance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

