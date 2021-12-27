FBI agents, police continue search for clues to find San Antonio girl missing for one week

Lina Sardar Khil, is still missing one week after she was last seen on a playground in an apartment complex on the north west side.

SAN ANTONIO — Monday night marks one full week since 3-year-old Lina Khil was last seen, her disappearance sparking an AMBER Alert. Lina Sardar Khil was on the playground and when her mom left and came back, police say she was gone.

A week later, FBI agents in hazmat suits were skimming the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road on the northwest side trying to find any clues.

Today the search for 3-year-old Lina Khil continues, who was reported missing last week. Right now we’re seeing FBI agents dig through dumpsters and trash at the apartment complex where Lina was last seen @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/1Iom4U7v9D — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) December 27, 2021

Agents with shirts labeled “evidence response team” were digging through trash and dumpsters around the complex on Monday morning, although it’s not clear what they were looking for.

The Islamic community is continuing to offer its support to Lina’s family.

On Saturday, a day after San Antonio Police and the FBI provided an update on their search at a prayer vigil for Lina, Lina’s father spoke after a prayer service at the Islamic Center of San Antonio.

“After the prayer, he came up and spoke to the community. He thanked us for everything that we’re doing and to continue to pray for his daughter and for his family,” Michael Martin, community outreach and public relations representative for the Islamic Center of San Antonio said.

SAPD and the FBI have not provided search updates yet, but asked the community for help in Lina’s disappearance.

Martin agrees that prayers and support need to be given to the police and to Lina’s family.

“We haven’t heard anything else from the police or the FBI. And we continue to hope for the best, this is about all we can do right now,” Martin said.

KENS 5 reached out to SAPD and the FBI for updates on the search Monday, but we have yet to hear back.

Lina Sardar Khil was last seen in a red dress, black jacket and black shoes. Between the Islamic Center of San Antonio and Crime Stoppers, a $150,000 reward is being offered for information which would successfully lead authorities to locate Lina.