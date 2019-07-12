The names of the three victims in the fatal shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola are expected to be released sometime Saturday, according to U.S. Attorney Larry Keeth.

Keeth, along with Rachel L. Rojas, the special agent in charge of Jacksonville's FBI division, held a news conference outside of the naval base Friday night, offering their condolences to the victims' families.

"This is a very heartbreaking day for our community," Rojas said. "... We are working tirelessly to find answers to the main questions surrounding what happened."

Before 7 a.m., the Escambia County Sheriff's Office received reports of an active shooter at the naval base. It was revealed later that an aviation student from Saudi Arabia reportedly opened fire at a classroom at the base killing three people, officials said.

Twelve other people were hurt during the shooting, including two sheriff's deputies who were the first to respond, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting ended after a deputy killed the student who opened fire, deputies said.

"We are not prepared at this hour to confirm what may have motivated the shooter to commit this horrific act today," Rojas said.

Despite reports, Rojas also said the FBI "is not officially confirming the shooter's name" at this time.

Keeth expects the name of the shooter to also be announced sometime Saturday.

"We will be absolutely relentless," Keeth said. "We will not stop, we will work 24/7 ... There's nothing more important than this to us."

The Saudi government was quick to condemn the attack.

