Jacksonville father shot while celebrating birthday at short term rental, family says

A family member has identified the man who was shot to death on Thursday night at a short term rental house in Jacksonville Beach.

Shawn Davis Jr., who had just turned 32, was killed while celebrating his birthday at a home in the 1600 block Ocean Pond Court, his aunt confirmed to First Coast News. Davis is survived by his wife and daughter.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department responded to the rental around 11:10 p.m. where they found Davis conscious with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were seen leaving the home in a white compact four-door sedan, police said.

Davis owned a trucking business as well as a barber shop, both based in Jacksonville. He had a "good network" behind him, according to his aunt Erica Wadley.

"He was very much loved by his family, we grew up very close knit," Wadley told First Coast News. "He was definitely a family's man."

Loved one's called Davis by the nickname 'Pooh'.

The victim's family was already grieving the loss of another family member, Davis' uncle, at the time of his death, Wadley said.