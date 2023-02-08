Father, son hospitalized after St. Augustine pool incident have died

First Coast News has learned that a father and son who were hospitalized after nearly drowning in a St. Augustine hotel pool have died.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla.

A father and son who were hospitalized Wednesday after nearly drowning in a St. Augustine hotel pool have died, police said Sunday. A third child was also hospitalized in the incident, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

The incident happened at the Rodeway Inn on North Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

The father was airlifted to the hospital and the children were taken to Wolfson's Children's Hospital by ambulance.