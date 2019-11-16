ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — For 25 years, the St. Augustine carousel brought joy to countless families, many of whom enjoyed their last ride on it in September before it was moved back to Port Charlotte as part of its owner’s dying wish.

RELATED: The End: St. Augustine carousel is gone after 25 years, moving to Port Charlotte

To Steven Mock, that carousel meant much more than just a ride in a park. It meant a connection between life and death.

"I hope to see another carousel there," said Mock. "I would have felt better if they had taken the fence down, because it’s a bigger reminder of what used to be there."

Not just what used to be there, but who.

"Now, it’s just a big empty hole to me, that’s what it means to me," he said. "If I had the money, I would replace it."

Mock has a special photo of his daughter, 28-year-old Jessica Mock, on that carousel from 2015. She’s holding her daughter in the photo.

It’s the last picture he has of her.

Now, the area where the carousel once resided, is a blanket of overgrown grass, with weeds, cement blocks and a rope to block off the entrance.

Mock says that picture is so important because shortly after it was taken at the carousel, his daughter was killed in a murder-suicide.

"She was on her way to work one morning and she was dropping her boyfriend, Derrick, and the baby off to his parents’ house," he said. "He brought the baby in the house and came out with a handgun. She didn’t see it, she had her head down texting, he put it right here and pulled the trigger."

Jessica Mock's boyfriend, Derrick Louis, then got into the passenger seat and pulled the trigger on himself.

"I fell to my knees, screaming, distraught, and then I stood up and said 'no I don’t believe it, she’ll text or call me later', but she never did," he said. "It was the changing of my life. She was my dream."

His daughter had been with Louis for three years, according to family. They had an 8-month-old baby girl named Marianna.

Crime scene photos from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office show a bullet hole through the front windshield of her vehicle because Louis had climbed in the back seat first to shoot her from behind. Other photos show evidence markers in the front and their daughter’s belongings in the back.

"Forgiveness is the biggest thing," he said. "I don’t think he was in the right frame of mind when he did it."

The moving of the carousel is what moved Mock to speak out now.

He wants to warn other parents that Domestic Violence often wears a mask. He says, don’t wait for a sign, and trust your gut.

"I would see her two or three times a day and always ask her, ‘is everything okay?’ and she would say ‘yes dad’. I think she was trying to protect us from him," said Mock. "If they start isolating from family and friends, don’t just ask questions, do the work, because you can ask questions all day long and they are not going to give you the honest truth because either they are protecting you or hiding something."

Since his daughter was cremated, Mock says he doesn’t have a gravesite to bring flowers. He hopes a new carousel someday could be that place he could go in her memory.

St. Augustine Mayor Tracy Upchurch tells First Coast News that a private community group in St. Augustine is currently working out the logistics to bring a new carousel to the park. They may present their plans to the city commission in December.

The city says it is fully supportive of bringing in a new carousel.