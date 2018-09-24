A father who was engaged to be married was killed Monday morning after his motorcycle struck a vehicle on US-17 in Nassau County.

Gordon Songer, 32, was riding his motorcycle down northbound on US-17 when Florida Highway Patrol said he struck the left side of a Chevrolet van that was preparing to make a U-turn from a private driveway.

Songer was ejected from his motorcycle and landed in the right southbound lane of US-17 where a third vehicle, a Nissan Altima, struck Songer who was lying in the roadway.

Songer's family says he was the sole source of income for his family, which includes his fiancé, 23-year-old stepson and 7-year-old son. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral arrangements and to set aside for his son. If you would like to donate, click here.

