Less than 48 hours after his daughter and a friend were carjacked at a 7-11 on Lem Turner Road, a father is grateful his daughter was unharmed.

Doug Gears gratefully recalls first holding his daughter, Amanda, when he first saw her afterward.

“It was great, I mean, she was in shock, you know, you could kind of tell.”

That shock has lingered enough that Amanda declined to speak with First Coast News on Monday.

“Not feeling very well, a little skittish lately,” he said describing her condition.

Although relieved that the thief let his daughter and friend out of the car before taking off, Gears is echoing public disgust that the carjacker who police named as 17-year-old Jhamel Paskel of Jacksonville shot a K-9 police service dog during an ensuing foot chase.

READ MORE | 17-year-old identified as suspect who allegedly shot, killed JSO K-9

“I think they ought to at least give him 20, 30 years - shooting at a police officer, shooting a dog, killing it - I’m surprised the police don’t kill him,” Gears added.

There has been public outcry since the K-9 shooting, some saying the shooting of a police dog in the line of duty should be treated more severely than as a third-degree felony, which generally carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5000 fine. Even Doug Gears, wearing a hypothetical judge’s robe, upped his initial sentence.

“I myself would say give him life for shooting that poor dog. I mean, you can't shoot an officer like that and get away with it,” Gears insisted. “He should do some serious time.”

But in addition to Gears’ relief that no human life was lost, he’s also crediting the OnStar tracking system he opted to purchase with the 2018 Chevy Cruze with officers’ speedy apprehension of the suspect.

“They coordinated what was going on, and apparently they located the vehicle and apparently shut it down after they had their chase,” Gears detailed, noting that police were able to disable the car remotely after it came to a stop.

Gears told First Coast News another of his cars was stolen years ago and wasn’t found until months later, by then abandoned and torched.

“[In this instance, police] said if it wasn’t for OnStar, we probably wouldn’t have gotten the vehicle back … at all.”

© 2018 WTLV