Family of father of 5 shot by Jacksonville police wants answers after his death

Randy Sharpe Jr. was shot and killed by officers Tuesday night after they say he pointed a gun at police.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We're leading more details about the man who was shot and killed by members of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Tuesday night. The 12th officer involved shooting of the year by JSO resulted in the death of Randy Sharpe Jr. The mother of two of Sharpe's children wants to know why her kids will have to grow up without a father.

The crime scene tape is now gone, but according to the police report, officers heard gun shots while on patrol on Blanding Boulevard Tuesday night.

"As they're making contact he turns and points the firearm right at officers so they both engage him, they both fire their weapons and he went down immediately, at that point they immediately start rendering aid," said JSO Chief of Investigations Alan Parker during a media briefing Tuesday night.

Randy Sharpe Jr. was pronounced dead at a local hospital. He leaves behind 5 children and shared twin girls with Willena Stevens.

"It's unfair, they took him away from so many people but first and foremost they took him away from his kids," said Stevens. "They don't get to experience having a dad growing up, him taking them to prom or helping them on tests."

JSO said that police body camera footage is not yet available because this is an ongoing investigation. But Stevens wants answers why her children won't have their father at their 7th birthday next month.

"It's just sad because the story isn't even clear, the story doesn't make sense and there's so many details left out. Why would he just turn around and aim a gun? Randy knows better, he wouldn't do that," said Stevens.

The police said that Sharpe was drinking heavily prior to the shooting and Stevens said that Sharpe has been troubled recently. Twelve hours after the shooting Stevens and her daughters gathered some of Sharpe's personal items so the girls would have objects to remember their father by.

"We were standing inside of his room and we're waiting for him to walk through the door, we're expecting to hear him and it won't happen," said Stevens.