Father killed during Phillips Highway nightclub shooting

Family members shared photos of the 39-year-old father named Johnathan Franklin with First Coast News. He was killed during a shooting in a nightclub, located on Phillips Highway, his family said.

The exact details of the shooting are unknown, as this time.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet replied to requests for more information.