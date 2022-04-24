x
Father killed during Phillips Highway nightclub shooting

He was shot at a nightclub on Phillips Highway on Saturday morning, his family told First Coast News.
Family members tell First Coast News the father was shot at a nightclub on Phillips Highway Saturday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville father was shot and killed on Saturday morning, according to his loved ones. 

Family members shared photos of the 39-year-old father named Johnathan Franklin with First Coast News. He was killed during a shooting in a nightclub, located on Phillips Highway, his family said. 

The exact details of the shooting are unknown, as this time. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet replied to requests for more information. 

Credit: Johnathan Franklin's Family
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

    

