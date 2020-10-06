Father forced to return newborn's diapers to feed family while awaiting unemployment benefits

The man's faith in the government has dwindled, but his faith in humanity was strengthened as the community has rallied around to support his family.

In an effort to support his family, a father of two had to resort to returning his newborn’s diapers to put food on the table while awaiting unemployment benefits from the Department of Economic Opportunity.

“I had to take back a $20 box of diapers and stretch that $20 as much as you can for essential items,” Jacquez McCoy said.

McCoy has been out of work since March and he filed his claim right away.

After weeks of silence from DEO and resources dwindling, the McCoy’s found every way they could to keep food on the table.

“You pray to God that you are never put in a position like that,” he said. “But making that decision to support your family is really, really tough.”

As the weeks passed, McCoy’s community heard of his family’s struggle. Outpourings of love and support flooded their inboxes and doorstep.

“Paper towels, groceries, diapers, wipes,” he said, listing the items brought to his house.

Even Pampers sent boxes of diapers to support the family.

Today, the McCoy’s have received a few payments from DEO to soften the blow, but are still missing two months’ worth of benefits.

In this process, McCoy’s faith in the government has dwindled, but his faith in humanity was strengthened.