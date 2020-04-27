CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. — It’s a dispute that’s been circulating on social media – the father of a 15-year-old restaurant employee and the owner of the restaurant arguing about whether the teen has been paid properly.

Dominic Helmick of Crescent Beach told First Coast News on Sunday that his son Caleb began busing tables at South Beach Grill on State Road A1A in December. He claimed that the restaurant has failed to pay Caleb an amount he estimated at $700.

“[I] asked the owner to write him a paper check when he missed the first pay,” Helmick said. “He said he doesn’t do that, he only does direct deposit.”

South Beach Grill owner James Wigg, who took over the business in 2018, confirmed that he requires new employees to provide state-issued identification, social security information, and a voided check or direct deposit letter – the latter in order to avoid writing hard copy checks because it streamlines operations for the restaurant and his third-party payroll provider.

“I won’t allow them to work unless they bring me direct deposit information,” Wigg explained, “because I want people paid on time and didn’t ever want there to be a misunderstanding. This is what I tried to avoid.”

By “this,” Wigg appeared to be including a confrontation Friday in which Helmick and his son entered the restaurant and approached Wigg in his office. They shot video of the interaction, about four minutes' worth.

“Can you tell me why you’re not paying my son?” Helmick could be heard challenging Wigg at his desk early in the exchange.

“Sir, you’ve got to leave,” Wigg replied.

In an interview Sunday, Wigg said that it was an oversight that allowed Caleb Helmick to begin working without providing the number of a checking account that could receive his wages. Wigg also said the teen had indeed been paid, including tips that comprise much of his overall pay. He said that he had paid the boy using hard copy checks even though it meant deviating from normal operations.

That’s not how the elder Helmick remembered it. He said he gave Wigg information for accounts.

“They told us just be patient, it’ll all go in the next check. And next check, nothing came,” Helmick said.

Wigg said the payroll company simply couldn’t work with the types of accounts connected to the information he was provided, and that he continued urging the Helmicks to go to a nearby bank.

“Why do you think I told the kid to go get a Vystar account and put it on direct deposit? Because I’m trying to hold people’s [money]?” he quizzed rhetorically. “I’m trying to get him paid.”

Soon after the Friday confrontation began, Wigg gestured to Caleb and verbally fired him, saying it was because of what his father was doing in that moment.

Both men disagree vehemently about whether Caleb Helmick had been paid in full – Wigg said Caleb hadn’t worked since about mid-March because the coronavirus crisis has curtailed his need for people to bus tables. But with some prodding separately, both men also hinted at a willingness to resolve the dispute - they just each seemed freshly put off by the other’s behavior Friday, the only time they’d ever met in person.

“[Wigg] didn’t even take a second to answer any of my questions or any of that,” Dominic Helmick said of the altercation. “I never understand why an employer would act that way.”

The exchange ended with harsh words and Helmick leaving unsatisfied.

Wigg, who insisted that he runs his business “by the book” and has done well by his employees, offered counter-scrutiny for Helmick.

“I think that was the wrong way to go about showing your 15-year-old kid how to behave and resolve something with an employer,” Wigg said.