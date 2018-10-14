A father and son tragically drowned after being swept away into the Fort George River while fishing.

The bodies of Eric Smart, 36, and his son Derrick Smart, 7, were both found by authorities and positively identified.

At around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities were called out to the 11000 block of Heckscher Drive due to reports of several people being swept into the river. Witnesses reported that a man was seen attempting to swim back with a young boy in his arms. Recovery efforts ran late into Saturday night, when at about 10 p.m. the body of Eric was found.

On Sunday afternoon, Derrick's body was found.

There is no foul play suspected in this case. Police are still investigating.

