ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A father and two children nearly drowned in a hotel swimming pool in St. Augustine Wednesday, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

The incident happened at the Rodeway Inn on North Ponce De Leon Boulevard.

The father was airlifted to the hospital.

The children were taken to Wolfson's Children's Hospital by ambulance.

The family was visiting from South Florida, police said.