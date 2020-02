A fatal head-on crash in Clay County on Wednesday has closed multiple lanes of County Road 315.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at Medinah Lane. Troopers say at least one person is dead and a second driver was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

At this time there are no details regarding what caused the crash.

Both directions of County Road 315 are closed. FHP is encouraging people to seek an alternate route.