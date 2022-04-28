Video shows what happened before fatal deputy-involved shooting in Clay County

One witness says the driver could've hit his car while accompanied by his wife and infant son

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained surveillance video of a chase that led to a deadly deputy-involved shooting Wednesday night.

Sheriff Michelle Cook says a civilian was killed, however, no deputies were inured.

Cook the case has been handed off to the FDLE, who typically handles investigations when a deputy shoots someone.

The video shows part of a high-speed chase, Wednesday night. In the video, a PT Cruiser is seen with its hatchback open while it runs over a curb.

Not far behind were multiple deputy vehicles chasing it.

Cook said the chase originated in Orange Park. The sheriff confirmed deputies eventually got involved.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the chase ended near a WaWa and the sheriff said a deputy fatally shot the driver.

Whoever was driving the PT Cruiser that was involved in a police chase, Wes Stover, said they could have hit his car.

Stover was nearly a mile away from where Wednesday's chase ended. He said his wife and infant son were with him that night.

"It was concerning," Stover said. "It was the first time I've seen a high-speed chase like that."

To Stover, it was a shock to witness something like that happen. He believes the driver was going at least 50 miles per hour.

Cook said that deputies are in the beginning stages of the investigation and that additional information will be released pending the outcome of the investigation.