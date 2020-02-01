First responders are working a fatal crash Wednesday involving multiple vehicles along Arlington Expressway near the Southside Connector in the Arlington area.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said two people were trapped in two different vehicles with serious and critical injuries respectively after a crash in the eastbound lanes of the expressway.

One of those people has since been extracted from their vehicle and rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries, firefighters said.

The fatal situation now involves the Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, according to firefighters.

Please avoid the area as they work to clear the scene and delays can be expected.

