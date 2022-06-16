x
Two elderly victims reported in car crash on I-95 north in Nassau County

A Ford sedan and a GMC SUV collided after an abrupt lane change on I-95 north.
Credit: First Coast News
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two fatalities have been reported by Florida Highway Patrol involving a crash Thursday morning on I-95 northbound in Nassau County.

A Ford Sedan was traveling on I-95 north in the center lane, says FHP. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle made an abrupt lane change to the left and struck the right front and side of a GMC SUV, according to the FHP.

The Ford rotated and struck the guardrail in the center median, troopers say. The SUV came to final rest in the right of I-95 northbound, the crash report.

The incident was reported Thursday morning at approximately 9:43 a.m.

Both occupants of the Ford have been pronounced dead, FHP said. 

An 81-year-old male, and an 85-year-old female died in the crash, FHP says.

