FARMINGTON, Mo. — "Rage, anger, sadness, and I'm hurt," said Matt Bishop.

Bishop said Friday afternoon his 3-year-old daughter, Avery Rose, was left outside First Steps Daycare in Farmington in below freezing temperatures for about 15 minutes.

"I feel guilty that I trusted them with my little girl. We didn't find out the true details until the following day because no one had told us. They said it was only a couple of minutes and then they tried to play it down," said Bishop.

Bishop said a parent picked up her child and was driving away from the daycare when she saw his daughter standing alone on the center's side porch.

The woman took a picture of the little girl with her cellphone. The mom declined to talk to us and asked us to not disclose her name.

"She rushed inside the daycare and a staff member let her in. She said there's a little girl locked outside in the cold, no jacket. She says she's crying. They're like what are you talking about? They had no clue and then they rushed over, unlocked the door and let my daughter in. You can see my daughter crying and holding her little hands in the picture and it brings a wave of emotions that I can't even explain," said Bishop.

Holding back tears, Bishop called the parent his daughter's lifesaver.

"Had it not been for that parent and God putting her there to where she could pay close enough attention, our daughter would not be here today. There were 15 children and one teacher in the daycare at the time," Bishop said.

The disappointed dad said an hour later the daycare's director called his wife.

"They apologized by saying, 'Oh I'm so sorry. This is terrible,'" he said.

Bishop has since filed a report with the Farmington Police Department and removed his daughter from the daycare.

"They didn't even know that she was missing and wasn't looking for her. They're trying to play it down. They're trying to keep it quiet," said Bishop.

On Tuesday, 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend called First Steps Daycare several times to try to get their reaction to Bishop's allegations.

5 On Your Side also stopped by the North Carleton Street daycare to try to talk to someone in person, but to no avail.

Meantime, on Wednesday Bishop plans to meet with a representative from the Missouri Department of Social Services.

Bishop has also hired a lawyer.

"I want them to tell the truth. My daughter is now sick as a result of all this. She has a runny nose, she's coughing and she's congested. She's normally pretty outgoing and now she's clamped down a lot," he said.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Senior Services said it is investigating the complaint.