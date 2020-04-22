ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Farmers are facing tough times during this pandemic. Local farmers say they haven’t been able to harvest some of the crops that are ready to be picked because there is a clog in the supply chain.

Acres and acres of cabbage in St. Johns County have been plowed in, meaning the crop was never picked and farmers chose to destroy it.

"It’s hurting the farmers for sure," Prissy Fletcher with the University of Florida she said. She is the St. Johns County Commercial Agricultural Agent with the Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences.

She works with commercial farmers in the area.

Local farmers told First Coast News that the cabbage was ready, but when semi-trucks of the cabbage are taken to warehouses to be distributed to stores and restaurants, there aren’t enough employees in the warehouses. because of coronavirus concerns.

"You need people on the equipment to unload your trailers," Fletcher said.

So the warehouses get full of fresh produce, and with restaurants and school cafeterias closed there are fewer places to send the food too. So the warehouses aren’t taking much more the food from the farmers, according to First Coast sources.

And the crops end up sitting in the fields, either rotting or devoured by pests.

Cabbage in one farmer's field in southern St. Johns County was supposed to be harvested three weeks ago.

That farmer said he has 140 acres more of cabbage that needs to be harvested, and "if I can harvest half of that and sell it, it would be a miracle."

"A cabbage farmer might usually have 20 loads of cabbage a day. Now they’re fortunate if they one or two since the pandemic," Fletcher said.

Some people wonder if farmers can donate the crops.

However, Fletcher and farmers told First Coast News, it still costs to harvest the food, even if it's being given away. The boxes, fuel and labor all cost farmers. And having volunteers pick the crops brings too many liabilities and food safety violations. So the financially safer option is to plow over the crops.

"Sadly, that's so," Fletcher said. "It’s heartbreaking for the farmer. It’s a lot of time and money that they’ve invested in that crop. They don’t’ want to do that. They want to feed the people and sell to restaurants."

For information about farmers who are now selling directly to consumers, click here.