JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farm Share will hold a drive-thru food distribution event Thursday for people affected by food insecurity.

The event will be at Legacy Ministries at 825 University Boulevard North in Jacksonville. It will begin at 9 a.m. until supplies last.

According to Farm Share, the organization will give fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.