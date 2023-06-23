Farm Share hosts free food distributions in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area.
Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
- Event: Fire Station 17 Free Food Distribution
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 9 a.m. until supplies last
- Location: 217 Kennedy Ave, Interlachen, FL 32148
- Event: The House of Prayer Free Food Distribution
- Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Time: 9 a.m. until supplies last
- Location: 2214 University Blvd S, Jacksonville, FL 32216