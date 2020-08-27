Fans are back! AEW kicks off first live event in months with 500 fans at Daily's Place

Masks are required and temperatures checks will be done at the door.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — For the first time in months, fans are back in the stands at a live event in Jacksonville.

All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite will fill its seats at 10% capacity, which is about 500 fans in Daily's Place. The amphitheater holds more than 5,000 people. If the rules are followed AEW says they will expand capacity to 15%.

Masks are required and temperatures checks will be done at the door. Bring a form of payment that is not cash. Daily's Place is doing cashless payments and mobile ordering for most items, including food and merchandise.

You can only buy your ticket online and seats are only available in certain sections, distanced from other groups of seats. AEW refers to your group as your "seating pod." Available seats are spread out and for sale in groups of two, three, four and six. Seats are not available in the 100 section nor in the orchestra pit.

You must stay with the people you came with while inside the venue and not mingle with other groups. There will be markings on the floor for where to stand to physically distance yourself.

AEW says there will be industrial fans for more air circulation and more hand sanitizing stations. The action starts at 7:30.

Could this be the beginning of more live events at Daily's Place? As of Thursday morning their website shows a country music concert in October but nothing else scheduled until March of next year.