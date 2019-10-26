JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The sports gear company Fanatics, which originated in Jacksonville, plans to hire thousands across the River City as the company prepares for what management said will be a busy holiday season.

Company representatives said they have 2,500 seasonal positions to fill. Those positions range in wage from $13.50 to $16 an hour weekly and cover a range of experience levels.

"We're looking for folks that can come in, work, be team players," Vice President of Human Resources Andres Astralaga said. "People who want to be part of sports and want to make a difference."

Fanatics has grown to an international company, with a significant operating footprint in Jacksonville. Around 1,600 of the company's 7,500 employees work across five locations in Duval County.

The company, which sells and manufactures gear for major sports leagues, came from humble beginnings on the First Coast before growing to run the online stores for the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, etc.

"For us, it's really catering to the fans," Astralaga said. "Not just the athlete, but the fan. We're trying to build sort of the brand of the fan, which is really exciting for us."

The new hires will get up to 40 percent off gear, as well as referral bonuses. Day or night shifts are available.

Company representatives said they hope the new positions will help workers in Jacksonville who may have recently become unemployed.

"This is the hub, this is where it all started," Senior Recruiting Manager Jonathan Williams said. "The people [in Jacksonville] are nice, everybody has a sports mentality. So this is kind of the perfect melting pot to keep everything going."

While the jobs are seasonal, there is potential to stay long-term. Fanatics is looking to fill the following positions:

Seasonal Fan Advocate - Be the first point of contact for fans regarding their orders and inquiries

Seasonal Production Warehouse Associate - Properly stage, prep, print and ship product to fulfill Fan orders

Seasonal Fulfillment Warehouse Associate - Act as a liaison for our Fans by accurately receiving, picking, preparing and shipping orders

People can apply online at https://jobs.lever.co/fanatics.