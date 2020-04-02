JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two weeks after the former commander of Naval Base Guantanamo Bay was convicted of obstruction of justice, there are new calls to bring additional charges against him.

Capt. John Nettleton was convicted of six counts related to the 2015 disappearance and death of Christopher Tur, a civilian worker under his command. Nettleton wasn’t charged in Tur’s death, but he was charged with lying to conceal an affair with Tur’s wife and a bloody fistfight with Tur the night he disappeared.

Tur was found days later, floating in Guantanamo Bay.

Christopher Tur's siblings ask DOD and Navy about homicide charges, administrative penalties.

In a letter obtained by First Coast News, Christopher Tur’s siblings are now urging the Department of Defense and the Navy to explore homicide charges against Nettleton, as well as other administrative remedies.

Nettleton retired last year with his full pension. He is set to be sentenced on April 23.

