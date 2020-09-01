ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Pictures taken after a car crashed into an Orange Park home may speak a thousand words, but how and what happened still remains a mystery.

“I couldn't believe it,” Javier Gonzalez said. “The washer and dryer stopped the truck from getting more inside.”

It happened Monday at 12:32 p.m. When the driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado plowed through the front door of Gonzalez's home in the 500 block of Loring Village Court and stopped at the back porch.

“Over there was the computer and the TV was on the wall, and it crashed into them,” he said.

Gonzalez, a letter carrier, was at work and his wife and children were not home at the time of the crash.

“I'm glad she wasn't here,” he said.

The driver, Pedro Tello, reportedly told police when he entered Loring Village Court, a dead-end street, he was "looking at his phone and drove right into the house without braking."

Tello was charged with careless driving, according to deputies.

City officials deemed the structure unsafe and JEA disconnected electric power to the building. The family is now homeless but feels lucky.

“Sometimes my wife is like wanting to cry thinking of that,” Gonzalez said. “I try to assure her it will be OK.”

It is their first home, they purchased it in June. Since Monday, they've been staying at a hotel with a few bags of their clothing.

“It is difficult because it is my home, it is my house,” Gonzalez said. “The kids want to go inside and get their stuff.”

They have filed a claim with their homeowner’s insurance company, but they feel helpless waiting to see what happens next and how long it could take before they are able to return home.

They have reached out to the Red Cross in the meantime.

When asked if the family needs help, he said he just doesn’t know.

“I am just still figuring it out, waiting for the insurance to tell me about the process, what I am going to be having -- so I still don't know,” he said.

A restoration contractor visited the property and said to repair their home may take 60-90 days. Now, the family waits.