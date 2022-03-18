Gone without a trace: Family seeks help finding man who hasn't been seen or heard from since last fall

Brunswick Police tell First Coast News they are not ruling anything out in the disappearance of Dwaine Holland.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Donna Holland Pierce wants to solve this missing person's case.

Her brother, Dwaine Holland, hasn't been seen or heard from since October.

"We are just kind of overwhelmed of not knowing where he is," Holland told First Coast News.

Brunswick Police say Holland was last seen in the Emanuel Avenue area.

Pierce says her brother was known by many and believes someone knows something about his disappearance. He didn't travel much outside the city.

"That's what kind of worries me. Everyone in Brunswick knew him, but no one is saying anything," she explained.

Police visited Holland's previously known addresses and haven't located him, even checking hospitals and homeless shelters with no luck.

Pierce says her brother is a giving man and could have been taken advantage of.

"He finds himself in that position a lot because he is a kind person," Pierce explained.

She knows time has not been on her family's side and has thought about the worst, even though she says there is still some hope for good news.

"Right now, we are at a standstill because there is no information and that is impossible for Dwaine," Pierce said.