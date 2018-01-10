A family is putting up posters on the Westside in hopes of finding their missing family member who they have not seen for a week.

Family members are searching for 51-year-old Troy Gant on McDuff Avenue, where he was last seen.

Gant's sister, Lakeisha Robinson, said he lives with her less than a mile from where he went missing. He was last seen on Sept. 21 near a convenience store at the corner of Rayford Street and McDuff Avenue. He was reported missing on Sept. 25 to JSO.

He has not taken his medication for eight days. Gant has schizophrenia and congestive heart failure.

Gant is a black man, with a gray/black beard, about 5'5", 135 pounds.

If you know where Gant might be, please call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

