A family lost their Westside home a day after Christmas. The grandson who was inside the home at the time of the fire says he is grateful.

Jackie Dinh, 18, says he woke up hearing his grandmother yelling. He walked out of his bedroom and saw flames in his home.

“I walked out of my room I saw all flames in the back and then I ran to my neighbors to ask for help," Dinh said. "They called 911, we tried to spray it down but we couldn’t do nothing else but wait."

Dinh has lived in this home all of his life.

He says he is thankful that his family wasn’t hurt but they are mentally feeling the effects of losing their house.

“My family is devastated right now," Dinh said. "But things happen. We’re going to try and get it covered and get it fixed.”

He says the fire started around 8 a.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says they tried to fight the fire inside but crews were taken out before parts of the building collapsed.

Firefighters regrouped and fought the fire from the outside, containing it two hours later.

Dinh says that relatives who live nearby are supporting them.

“That’s just a lot of love, they care for us, our family loves us we just had a big party yesterday," he said. "We’re a big family and we bond together, we stick on each other and we have each other’s back."

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the state fire marshal was on the scene Thursday morning investigating.