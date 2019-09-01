A pet owner is warning others to be careful after her dog was attacked by a boxer at Camp Bow Wow, a doggie day care, while she was out of town. JeffriAnne Wilder’s dog, Cookie, still has stitches from the attack.

Wilder said she brought her 11 year old whippet lab mix here to Camp Bow Wow on the Southside while she was out of town for New Year's Eve.

Wilder had been a customer for 10 years. When she went to pick Cookie on New Year’s Day, she found her with about half a dozen bite marks. "I wasn't sure if she was going to make it,” she said.

Wilder said was out of town when she got the call on December 31st. Staff members at Camp Bow Wow on Baymeadows told her Cookie was attacked by a boxer.

"Cookie, my dog, was in the yard playing and apparently this other dog just came up to her and started attacking her,” Wilder said. “She was bleeding and bit in several places, had stiches in several different places."

Wilder said Cookie was taken to the veterinarian next door. Staff planned to let her stay the night at Camp Bow Wow until Wilder could get back into town.

"I had to demand that they find a place for her to be seen and monitored overnight,” said Wilder.

Wilder believes it was negligence on the part of the staff, and that it could have been prevented.

"To have a dog that is twice her size attack her for no reason without any type of explanation is unacceptable and was very scary,” she said. “Why were they together in the first place?”

A statement from a spokesperson at Camp Bow Wow said: “The health and safety of all campers is of the utmost importance to Camp Bow Wow Jacksonville. Cookie’s pet parents were contacted immediately after the incident and the dog was rushed to the veterinarian. We are treating this situation extremely seriously. An internal review is currently underway to assess all protocols and safety measures. We continue to offer our heartfelt support to cookie and her family.”

Wilder is encouraging pet owners to ask the questions about how the dogs are monitored before leaving their dogs at a daycare facility. She suggests pet owners know the protocols for emergency situations like this, know what the pet-to-employee ratio is, and check whether the dogs are separated by size.

At Camp Bow Wow, pet owners can view a live stream of the dogs playing, but staff members did not share the video of the attack.

"I still don't know what fully happened to my dog. I have not seen the video, even though I've pressed to see the video,” said Wilder.

Wilder is speaking with an attorney and seeking legal action. Cookie is expected to make a full recovery.