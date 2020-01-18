JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The loss of his brother brings an understandable sadness to Bruce McCurdy.

It was last April Bruce McCurdy's brother, Dylan McCurdy, was found shot and killed about a mile from his Atlantic Beach home.

"I miss him," Bruce McCurdy told First Coast News. "I tell myself every day to Dylan I wish I could have been there that night to help you. Because if I had been there, it would have turned out a lot different."

Specific details about Dylan McCurdy's death have not been released but prosecutors say John Wilson shot and killed him and left his body on the side of the road.

Wilson was arrested in Virginia last summer. On Thursday a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge. It's something McCurdy's family supports.

Mugshot of John Emory Wilson.

"We were a whole pie at one time and he has taken a piece of our pie and a piece of our heart and our heart will never be the same," said McCurdy's mother Faye.

The McCurdys plan to be at every one of Wilson's court appearance and trial. His parents are holding onto the memories and a bear made from Dylan's childhood clothes.

"I know he is not here," Faye McCurdy said. "It's still hard for me to go to that gravesite. It just about rips my heart out."

Wilson's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6.