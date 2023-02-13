Timothy Hall Jr. celebrated his 19th birthday days before he was killed in a crash. He was headed to work and never made it.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heartbreak from a grieving family as they try to make sense of what happened to their loved one.

19-year-old Timothy Hall Jr. died in a crash on I-295 last Sunday.

His family shares some of their memories.

“I never felt I would outlive my baby,” said Jamescia Crowder, sister.

Crowder is picking up the pieces, trying to be strong as her family is faced with one of their toughest tragedies.

“Never in a million years would I have imagined that this would be happening to us,” said Crowder.

Hall’s dad, Timothy Hall Sr. died in 2017 which made him the man of the family.

“He was always there, he was always there if anyone needed him, he was there,” said Crowder.

‘Timmy’ as the family called him was always there for people.

Some of his friends describing that in written letters after hearing the news.

The 19-year-old had celebrated his birthday 3 days before the crash.

his mom says he was headed to work and never made it.

The family is trying to remember Hall in upbeat moments like as a Raines football player or dancing like no one was watching.

The laughs come and go because this new reality is hard.

“I know he’s gone but that hasn’t settled in with me yet, it’s just hard, but we appreciate everything, it’s just a hard time,” said Tia Thomas, sister.

Timothy’s funeral is at Philippian Church at noon Saturday, February 18.