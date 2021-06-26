Family of Vincent Samuels II, M.A.D. D.A.D.S Jacksonville canvass neighborhood where he was killed

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made no arrests in the May 18 homicide of the 29-year-old father.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been more than a month since a Jacksonville father was shot and killed while sitting in a car with his friends. The family of Vincent Samuels II and M.A.D. D.A.D.S Jacksonville took action Saturday by canvassing the neighborhood where the promising young man lost his life.

Vincent Samuels' mom said he wanted to pursue a career in computers or music, and he left behind a seven-year-old daughter.

“Vincent, he meant a lot. He was my one and only son," Terry Samuels said.

Terry Samuels spent her morning canvassing the Eastside Jacksonville neighborhood where her son was murdered on May 18 along East 25th Street. He was only 29 years old.

“He was fun loving. He was spiritual. He did love people," Terry said.

Terry Samuels hopes with each gate opened and every flier handed out she gets one step closer to finding her son's killer.

“I hope we send a message to the community that we are very serious about number one, solving this case, and number two, conveying the message that violence is not the answer," Terry Samuels said.

“When they see people out in the community that care, it encourages them to come out with the information," AJ Jordan said.

AJ Jordan is the outreach coordinator for M.A.D. D.A.D.S Jacksonville and hopes seeing the family out door-knocking encourages someone who may know information in Vincent's homicide to come forward.

“For one thing, we’re letting the community know there’s a murderer out on the streets, and we’re also letting the community know they’re not standing alone that M.A.D. D.A.D.S and the victim’s family want this person brought to justice," Jordan said.

A memorial with flowers and a skateboard marks the spot Vincent was shot and killed. His family hopes knocking on doors can bring them some justice and closure.

“He always said that I told him not to give up no matter what," Terry said. "I meant that, and I’m not giving up.”

With each greeting and each footstep, Terry Samuels shows her son she won't give up just like she told him.

If you have any information, you are asked to call First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.