18-year-old Noah Amato was arrested in May. The arrest warrant says the victim was dressed in traditional Jewish clothing and called a racial slur.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — First Coast News has an update to a story we told you about Wednesday involving an attack in Ponte Vedra.

First Coast News spoke with the victim’s family who is calling for hate crime charges to be filed.

18-year-old Noah Amato was arrested on felony aggravated assault charges.

“Two kids drove by and yelled out to them saying hey you Jew and used the ‘F’ derogatory word, so they said… hey you’re a tough guy, you’re on your bike driving by like you have something to say get off your bike and say it and there’s four of us and two of you on the bike,” said Nochum Kurinsky, victim’s uncle.

Kurinsky’s sons and nephews were walking along Solana Road and A1A in October when they say two teens on bikes were riding past them and one yelled a racial slur.

One of them was later arrested and identified as Amato.

Arrest records say he struck the teenage victim in the face with a gun and allegedly discharged the gun, burning the victim’s face.

“He yelled out something antisemitic and without hesitation was going to shoot somebody in the face, right in Ponte Vedra,” said Kurinsky.

“I would like to see charges and I would like to see the maximum charges,” said Kurinsky.

First Coast News reached out to Amato’s attorney.

He sent us a statement saying “Noah is not charged with a hate crime and we are focused on reviewing the state’s discovery and preparing Noah’s defense against the current charges.”

The State Attorney’s office confirms there are no hate crime charges pending against Amato which is upsetting to loved ones of the victim who say they want justice.

“It’s a hate crime and it’s not something else and it’s a hate crime and we need to call it,” said Ricki Bensimon, family member of victim.