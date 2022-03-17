Michael Hughes, 32, was shot and killed by a JSO officer on March 30, 2021 following a domestic dispute report. State Attorney's Office ruled the shooting justified.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WARNING: Some may find some portions of this video and story disturbing.

The family of a man shot and killed by Jacksonville Police almost a year ago filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Hughes, a 32-year-old father of two, was shot and killed after police say Hughes tried to take their taser when they showed up to a domestic dispute call in March 2021.

"They threw the training out the window and did what they wanted to do... that is to kill my son, shooting him three times in the chest," said Hughes' father, Timothy Hughes.

In a 16-page lawsuit, Hughes' family attorney claims the 911 call was to de-escalate a domestic dispute between Hughes and his girlfriend.

In new surveillance video outside the hotel, you can see Hughes walk up to an officer who fired the fatal shots.

Watch:

"It’s very clear we have the video… he was not a threat, he could’ve been tackled, pepper sprayed, restrained," said Marwan Porter, Hughes' family attorney.

The state attorney’s office sent First Coast News a statement saying the shooting was justified. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Response to Resistance Board is reviewing the incident.

“If my son would’ve been white… I just believe they would’ve told him to go over there and sit down and cool off," said Timothy Hughes.