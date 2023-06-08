Family of Khlayah Wright reaches tentative legal resolution with DCPS after she was struck by bullet

The settlement still has to be approved by the school board and DCPS says it's not at liberty to discuss any details.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of Khlayah Wright has reached a tentative resolution with Duval County Public Schools and former school police chief Micheal Edwards.

Wright's family is suing the school board and former police chief after she was hit by a stray bullet at a football game in 2018.

The lawsuit cites a grand jury report that said Edwards had a "shocking disregard for student safety."

Wright’s attorney, Robert Spohrer says Khlayah has undergone major surgeries since the shooting.

“She has hardware that’s permanently implanted in there, and she’s been determined to be disabled by the social security admin because of that injury," said Spohrer.

The shooting also killed a 19-year-old and injured two others.