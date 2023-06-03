Family of a Clay County mother and her toddler who died in a car crash looking for answers

The family says they are still trying to process everything that happened. Right now their top priority is to make sure the father has all the support he needs.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAWTEY, Fla. — Angela Sippel’s family says she was driving her four children Saturday morning through Bradford county when their car crashed. She and her three year old daughter named Eden died.

Molly Sippel, the children’s aunt, says they were traveling to see relatives in Gainesville.

“For an unknown reason Angela was the only one buckled up and the kids weren’t and she swerved off the road into the right, hit a ditch, and then went airborne into a small field," said Sippel.

Sippel says the oldest child, Niya, who is 10, shattered her legs and right arm. Jude, 5, broke his wrist and eye socket bone and Joslyn, 7, suffered road rash and scrapes.

“My heart just breaks. It's hard to even think about what they are all going through," said Sippel.

Sippel says she still wants answers to what caused Angela to swerve. In the meantime, family support is what she believes her brother needs right now as his surviving children have a long road to recovery.

“It just feels like a bad dream, like a movie, like something you read in a book like you don’t ever expect to happen so close to home," said Sippel.