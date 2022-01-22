Family members speak out about unsolved murders in Jacksonville

A Black LGBTQ+ voices and voters matter discussion panel was held Saturday at UNF by the transgender awareness project.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Latasha Hobbs lost her teenage son, Maurice Hobbs, to gun violence in Jacksonville’s Southside Estates neighborhood in 2017.

“It’s a pain, an emptiness that you carry for the rest of your life and it never gets easier," said Hobbs.

Maurice would’ve been 23 years old this month.

"He didn’t have any enemies. Maurice was a unifier much like me. Maurice loved anybody who loved everybody," said Hobbs.

Hobbs says his murder is still unsolved, which is a reason why she attended the Saturday event to bring awareness.

“I understand that the homicide rate has significantly dropped in Jacksonville. however, Maurice Hobbs has seen no justice," said Hobbs.

Hobbs is one of many who lost their loved ones to gun violence.

Tevin Robinson, 24, was shot and killed inside of a car this month, his aunt Raschel Campbell says they just want answers.

“Not only what happened but why. I think why is the biggest question and the hardest because even with any discovery they may have we may not ever get the why," said Campbell.

Campbell describes Robinson as the life of the party and could put a smile on anyone’s face. She says the family is still grieving and taking it day by day and hoping Robinson will receive justice.