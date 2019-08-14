Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a 'serial' sexual offender is behind bars after multiple agencies claim that he was involved in numerous sexual assaults in the Jacksonville area for a period of three years.

In a news conference Wednesday morning, Sheriff Mike Williams said Brandon Deangelo Young, 34, of Middleburg has been arrested for seven counts of sexual battery, two counts of false imprisonment and one count of attempted sexual battery. The crimes occured in from 2006 to 2009.

Several years later, Williams says that the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the State Attorney's Office partnered up to find links between the cases.

Police say that they were able to connect multiple cases that Young was involved with due to a similar trends. Williams said the suspect would approach his victims in a social setting, isolate them to make them more vulnerable, confine them and sexually assault them.

DNA evidence was then run through a search of Florida's qualifying offender database. The search was able to identify a close male relative, which led to Young's identification.

Police say that they collected a DNA sample from Young and that it was a match the DNA collected from victims.

JSO says that Young was taken into custody without incident in his Middleburg home by the Clay County Sheriff's Office on July 26.

According to Young's arrest report, he was employed as a certified nursing assistant at Baptist Hospital.

A spokesperson for Baptist tells First Coast News that he has since been terminated and that they have not been made aware of any victims that were also patients at their facility.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the allegations regarding Brandon Young’s alleged assaults on women in the Jacksonville community," a spokesperson for Baptist said in an email. "Our hearts and prayers go out to those affected, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement’s active investigation."

Both the State Attorney's Office and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with more information to come forward.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.