JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trip or travel insurance promises to give you "peace of mind" if you should encounter unforeseen circumstances.

Mary Fisher said when she purchased her coverage that is what she believed.

"Our plan was to travel to South America to Machu Picchu and the Galapagos," Fisher said. "This was a trip of a lifetime."

In April, Fisher and her family boarded a Jet Blue flight from Jacksonville to Ft. Lauderdale to catch a connecting flight to Lima, Peru.

But Florida's afternoon thunderstorms interrupted their plan and delayed their flight.

"Our flight was postponed seven hours," she said. "They called it postponed."

The seven-hour delay caused them to miss their connecting flight to Peru.

"We regrouped and made the best of what we could and went to the Galapagos on Monday instead," Fisher said.

They were of course disappointed but confident that their trip insurance would cover their loss.

"We bought Allianz insurance thinking that if we missed the trip for some reason like weather or whatever it might be, they would cover it," Fisher said.

Allianz did not. Fisher was told their flight was postponed and not canceled.

"I bought this insurance from Jet Blue's website," Fisher recalled, "At the end of the day, I am out $5,164.

Now she is suspicious of the relationship between the two companies.

"It is in their best interest not to cancel because Allianz has to pay," she said.

Last fall, a Miami law firm filed suit against Jet Blue. In the complaint it is alleging "deceptive practices relating to its presentation of the charge for trip insurance sold on its website."

Fisher has appealed her claim four times; recently Allianz sent her a check for $600, $200 for Fisher, her husband and her daughter each.

On Your Side reached out to Allianz and so far no response.

Jet Blue had this to say:

The eligibility is based on the Allianz terms of coverage and their specific Certificate of Insurance/Policy that were sent when purchased. All claims must be filed through Allianz via their online claim management tool.

JetBlue has nothing to do with coverage, claim, or compensation. When customers purchase the insurance, it’s billed separately by Allianz and not JetBlue as it is not a JetBlue product.

If she has to, Fisher said she may become a party/friend to the pending lawsuit against the airline and its trip insurance carrier.

"I think people should know," she said.