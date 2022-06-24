A family in Arlington is taking extra precaution after a man peeked through their window

The family says a man has looked through the window three times in just a week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An alarming video was given to First Coast News showing a man peeking into a family’s apartment window at the University Place Apartments in Arlington.

“His face is creepy and it’s stone cold and I didn’t like that. It sent chills down my spine and makes my skin crawl when I think about it," said the woman who lives in the apartment but wants to remain anonymous.

The woman lives with her two kids and her boyfriend which is why you can imagine this unexpected visitor makes her uneasy.

“When you look inside of my apartment you see children playing. You see colorful things its clear someone lives here," said the woman.

The woman says she first saw the man near her window last week.

“I noticed the alarm and I saw a man on my screen creeping in my window. I open the window, and there’s like a 30 second delay so he had already walked off," said the woman.

She says this isn’t the first time.

“I'm looking at my recent footage and I notice he came the night before. So we’re freaking out, and what the heck. I don’t know if he was like creeping in. I felt like he was scaling the place," said the woman.

I reached out to the University Place Apartments who says they aren’t aware of a man peeking in one of their units.

“Bring yourself out. Own up to it you know what I'm saying. We are going to find you. You had your work shirt on. You can’t hide for too much longer. You don’t run around doing things like this to people and not get caught," said the woman.