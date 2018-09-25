Family members have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash on US-90 Monday night.

The driver of an unknown Ford vehicle struck 32-year-old Joshua Tomlinson while traveling westbound on US 90 on Beaver Street, west of Jones Road.

The vehicle fled the scene and Tomlinson was pronounced dead. Officers say the incident may have occurred early Sunday morning.

Tomlinson's family created a fundraiser on Facebook to raise money for his funeral expenses. Their goal is $8,000. Click here to donate.

If you have any information this deadly hit-and-run, call Florida Highway Patrol at 904-695-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

