The family of the child who was shot outside of his Westside home during a family altercation told First Coast News that the child is in the hospital in stable condition.

The boy’s mother, Tarvia told First Coast News that Dionta Inman Jr. was struck in the hip by a bullet and that the shooting was tied to a misunderstanding that escalated.

She said she bought her son an ATV for Christmas, but that it was crashed by a family member before her son could use it.

There was an agreement to pay for some of the repairs, but the family member only provided a portion of what would be needed for the repair, according to the mother.

Tarvia said that led to a conversation and a visit to her home Friday by her brothers and cousins where words were exchanged between family and her fiancé and then shots.

Inman was standing in the doorway when he was hit in the hip, Tarvia said.

“I heard a lot of commotion and a lot of fighting and arguing and heard tussling going around,” Matthew Peebles said.

Peebles said the noise was coming from the house behind his work when he stepped outside to check it out.

“I seen a white guy come over to try and break it up and that’s when I heard four, five shots go off," he said. "I heard a woman say, 'my son, you shot my son' and then I kind of just stepped away [and] got my dad to call 911 immediately."

Peebles said the mother drove the child to a nearby hospital as soon as he was shot and that the boy was caught in the crossfire of a family dispute.

Police said their initial investigation found there was an altercation at the scene in the 1400 block of Dakar Street. The sheriff's department said it appears the child was not a target, but in the path of a bullet.

Neighbors, including Donna Diley, believe the man, who is also a neighbor, who tried to step in and help was beat-up in the process.

“He said that he could hardly breathe and was holding his side,” Diley said.

Police said they are also investigating an assault and battery, but a possible connection to the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO at 630-0500, or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.