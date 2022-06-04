'It was a shock:' Family identifies 26-year-old woman who died in Jacksonville crash

On Wednesday, family members gathered to place balloons and flowers at the intersection where she died.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family is in mourning after their 26-year-old daughter died following a traffic crash in the intersection of Edgewood Avenue and Raines Vikings Way Tuesday.

Family members confirmed to First Coast News that Monroe Atkins died in the crash.

On Wednesday, they gathered to place balloons and flowers at the intersection where she died.

Monroe’s father, James Sutton, says his daughters' birthday was this month. He says he still can’t believe his only daughter is gone.

“It was a shock to me," said Sutton. "I just really started feeling it today….I thought it was a dream, it just doesn’t feel real”

The family hopes that after this car crash, the city will make this intersection safer.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at Edgewood Avenue and Raines Vikings Way, police say.

Harry Brown, owner of a nearby business, calls this intersection unsafe.

“Something really needs to be done on Raines Vikings way and Edgewood avenue because about a year ago I think another lady got killed out here. I know seven years ago a guy got killed out there on a motorcycle," said Brown.

Two women who run a snack tent for students at Raines High School believe the car wreck was most likely caused by speeding.

“It’s a sad situation. I mean they need to slow down. and maybe we need extra police posted in the area to keep people from speeding because they do it everyday," said Brown.

Alice Buckman and her friend have their snack table out every school day.

They say that speeding has always been an issue in the area, and it needs to stop.

“The way that they speed they go anywhere from 80 to 90 to 100 miles. They put the pedal to medal to so fast that you barely know the car is passing you know," said Brown.

JSO says a Ford Fusion with three passengers were trying to cross Edgewood when the vehicle struck a Nissan Altima with four passengers. The Nissan Altima then struck a Cadillac, police say.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said seven people were rushed to the hospital after the crash, which involved children.

Those children are expected to be OK. However, JSO says one of the passengers in the Fusion died.