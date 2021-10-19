Family holds onto hope they will find Alabama woman last seen in Jacksonville over one year ago

The family of Marsha Lyle says it's not too late to share any leads to find her

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every weekend, Marsha Lyle's family will drive to Jacksonville from South Florida.

It is a four-hour drive, and they are holding on to hope she will come back home. They check homeless shelters and hospitals. To Sherneth Wright, Lyle's sister, it's been an emotional rollercoaster.

"In spite of everything we're thanking God and praying for her," Wright said.

The search to find Wright's beloved sister gets harder every day. Her family said she was driving from Seale, Alabama. Elien Thompson-Allen, Lyle's mother, believes she was on her way to visit her in Clewiston, Florida.

Lyle's family said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office made her case cold. They said mentioned how the police didn't have enough leads to work with.

"It was frustrating and disappointing," Thompson-Allen said. "Very very disappointing."

Lyle's mother said her daughter was diagnosed with Schizoaffective Disorder, a combination of Bipolar and Schizophrenia. Lyle, whose 43rd birthday was Monday, was last seen at a Walgreens in the Riverside area.

"We don't know how she is. If she's alive, we don't know or even if she passed," Wright said. "We still want some closure."

To Wright, her sister is known to be kind-hearted and loving. She described her as the kind of person who would give the shirt off her back. Knowing Lyle has a strong connection with the Lord, gives the family a little bit of comfort.