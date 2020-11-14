Friends, family, social reform leaders gather to remember 19-year-old Jacksonville man

Marcellis Stinnette died on Oct. 20 after being shot by police in Illinois.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family, friends and social reform leaders remembered Marcellis Stinnette at his funeral in Jacksonville Saturday.

Stinnette died on Oct. 20 after being shot by police in Illinois. He was a passenger in the car driven by his girlfriend, Tafara Williams.

Waukegan police say Williams put the car in reverse after a traffic stop, something Williams denies, and the officer fired out of fear for his life.

The officer who shot and killed Stinnette and injured Williams was fired for multiple policy violations. Now, Stinnette's family hopes his death can bring about change.

“It obviously feels like this is just a joke. It’s something I never would have thought would have happened. I never would have possibly believed this could have happened to me," said Zhanellis Banks, Stinnette's oldest sister.

Banks is still in disbelief her little brother is gone. She says he would often attend Holy Tabernacle Church as a little boy, and that's where his funeral was held. Stinnette's mother asked mourners to wear blue and silver, his favorite colors.

“We need police patrol and not police control," said Bishop Tavis Grant, National Field Director of the Rainbow Push Coalition.

Grant recently led Get out the Vote initiatives with the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake. He spoke at Stinnette's funeral.

“Marcellis represents for all of us the possibility and the potential and the promise of someone so young and not having the opportunity to fulfill his life as a person and as a human being," Grant said.

“I’m here standing in solidarity with the Stinnette family," Cortez Rice said.

Cortez Rice is the nephew of Floyd, who died in police custody in May. Rice traveled all the way from Minnesota to show his support.

“When a brother or a sister gets killed out here on the streets, just remember that it’s one of our own," Rice said "We all bleed the same color. White, brown, black, Asian, whatever. We’re all the same.”

Clyde Mclemore is the founder of the Lake City chapter of Black Lives Matter and also made the trip for Stinnette's funeral.

“Marcellis is going to be the tipping point of justice reforms for Lake County and hopefully all over the country," Mclemore said.

“He had his whole life ahead of him. When you see Marcellis Stinnette’s name, you know king, legend. He died to make change. It’s very impactful," Banks said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting. The state's attorney general says he will file charges against the officer if he finds a crime was committed.

Stinnette's mother has filed a civil lawsuit. She says Stinnette was disabled and used a walker from an earlier accident, in addition to not getting medical help for eight minutes after being shot.